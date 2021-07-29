Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $10,903.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,935.71. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $11,561.26.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

