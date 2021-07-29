Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

STRA traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,764. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $169.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

