Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €84.84 ($99.81). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €83.88 ($98.68), with a volume of 1,037,576 shares.

BMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.