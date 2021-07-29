Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$2.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BTE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,258. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

