Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $5,577.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00018938 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

