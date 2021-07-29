Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.