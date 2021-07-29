Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.