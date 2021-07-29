Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZLYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $452.00.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

