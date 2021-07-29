Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.