Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.79). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 173,864 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

