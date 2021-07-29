Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 42,141 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

