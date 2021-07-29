Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 174.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($116.73).

Shares of MOR opened at €45.15 ($53.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €53.58 ($63.04) and a 12-month high of €122.85 ($144.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

