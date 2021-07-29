Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Bio-Path worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

