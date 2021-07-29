Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $423.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $359.00 to $423.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $334.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.40. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

