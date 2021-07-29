Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.62

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $127.67, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.36.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

