BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 33,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

