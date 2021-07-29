BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

BMRN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

