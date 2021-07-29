Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $5.98 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

