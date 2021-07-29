Bitgear Price Tops $0.0098 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $693,936.19 and $28,859.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

