BitGreen Price Up 78.9% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $12,619.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00030750 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00213795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030889 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.