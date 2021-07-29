BitTube Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,232.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00604950 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,805,518 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

