Black Hills Co. (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on September 1st

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.