BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:DSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
