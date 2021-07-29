BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

