BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 248.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

BYM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

