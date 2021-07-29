BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 119.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $466,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

