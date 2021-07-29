Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 1,301,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

