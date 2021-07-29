Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $438,418.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $438,418.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.