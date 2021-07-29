BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) a C$20.09 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.19.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.25 on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

