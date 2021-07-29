BMO Capital Markets Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $93.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $139,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

