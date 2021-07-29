BMO Capital Markets Lowers First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$54.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $$39.09 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

