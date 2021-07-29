BMO Capital Markets Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.03.

Shares of APYRF opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

