Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NBTB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

