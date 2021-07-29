Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $86.70.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

