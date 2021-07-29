Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of NYSE:BQ opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Boqii has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

