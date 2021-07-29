Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 83276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01.

About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

