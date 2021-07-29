Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BYDGF stock opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $197.47.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

