Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$265.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

TSE:BYD opened at C$240.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$223.02. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

