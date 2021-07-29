BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $5.12

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $4.95. BRF shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 9,679 shares traded.

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

