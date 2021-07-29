Brian W. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $297.63. 1,776,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

