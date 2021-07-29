Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%.

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

