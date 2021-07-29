Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Head to Head Review

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -4.76% 3.75% 1.71% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.66 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.71%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft. It also has operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom. The company was founded 1948 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

