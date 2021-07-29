British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,723 ($35.58). The company had a trading volume of 2,407,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market capitalization of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,783.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders acquired a total of 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

