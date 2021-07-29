Britvic plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Britvic in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.