Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 120,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

