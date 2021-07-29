Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.35. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. 21,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,831. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.