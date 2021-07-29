Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.