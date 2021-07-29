Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post -$3.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,148. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

