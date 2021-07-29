Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

VLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 67,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

