Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. CAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 115,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,980. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -260.14, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

