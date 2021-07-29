Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 216,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

