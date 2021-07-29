Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after acquiring an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,774,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

